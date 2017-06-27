Gillette may host regional museum con...

Gillette may host regional museum conference in 2019

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The board of the Colorado-Wyoming Association of Museums will be in town Friday and Saturday to tour the area as a potential site for its annual conference in two years. Nothing has been finalized, but Rockpile Museum Director Robert Henning said "it's all but official" that Gillette will land the conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun 19 Average 2
Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 ) Jun 17 repent now 1
Review: The Office Saloon (May '15) Jun 2 Bar 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC