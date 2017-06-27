Gillette man killed in rollover near Ethete Monday morning; Seat belt not in use

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash, Reynold Scott Hereford was traveling north on Yellowcalf Road when, at about 12:50 a.m., his 1977 GMC Sierra pickup drifted off of the east shoulder. The truck traveled about 309 feet parallel to the roadway, some 11 feet off of the asphalt, before Hereford over-corrected back to the west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.