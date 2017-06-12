Gillette histories

With the opening of the national semi-centennial anniversary of the Battle of the Little Big Horn at the Custer battlefield just two weeks away, reports reaching the executive committee in charge of the ceremony indicate that far larger crowds than even anticipated by the most optimistic will journey from all sections of the United States to the historic hill near the little village of Crow Agency, Montana. The actual semi-centennial ceremony will be held on June 25, just 50 years to the day since the time Gen.

