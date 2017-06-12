Gillette histories
A deal was closed on Monday by which the Gillette Motor Company becomes the owner of the Isis Theatre building in this city, and have taken possession of the property. Manager H.J. Jones of the motor company states that the building will be fitted up for a modern garage, though at the present time, he has not completed his plans for the rearrangement of the structure.
