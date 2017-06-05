Gillette histories

Gillette histories

Thursday Jun 8

Secretary Manager W. D. Fisher of the Custer Battlefield Hiway, arrived in Gillette on Saturday in charge of the marking crew and spent several hours in this city looking after matters in connection with the West's most popular hiway. The entire route of the hiway from Des Moines to the Glacier National Park is being remarked at this time and Secretary Fischer informed this paper that the marking crew is seven weeks ahead of any other year's schedule on this work.

