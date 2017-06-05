Gillette histories
City Marshal Bob Russell and Deputy Sheriff Ollie Sherard returned Sunday from Spearfish, South Dakota, to which place they trailed the two young men who stole the marshal's car, after abandoning it in Carlyle. At Carlyle the two young auto thieves met with trouble when the rear axle of the Ford gave way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC