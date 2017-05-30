Gillette histories
Plans for the new Campbell County High School building were exhibited in Gillette at the county superintendent's office this week, where the writer had the opportunity to give them the once over. As far as we could see by the plans, the new structure will be one that the people of Campbell County will have the right to be proud of.
