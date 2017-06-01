Female coal miners react to Trump's decision on climate deal
They are four female coal miners and they each voted for President Trump based on one issue: bringing coal jobs back to the U.S. Gathering at a park in Gillette, Wyoming, the women said they still support the president but they are divided over his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate accord. Trump announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from the pact, which was inked under President Obama.
