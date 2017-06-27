Emergency responders react to the roa...

Emergency responders react to the road diet

Of the four emergency and law enforcement agencies that serve Campbell County, three of them were not notified by the Wyoming Highway Department of Transportation or the city of Gillette about plans to slim Second Street from four lanes to three from 4J Road to Highway 59. That's especially notable when considering two of them flood out directly onto Second Street and another is just blocks away. Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said he was never approached with the idea and said the lack of information up until this point "is concerning."

