Durgin steps down as chair of school board
Campbell County School Board chairwoman Lisa Durgin stepped down from the position at Tuesday's school board meeting, citing the time commitment involved with being chair. Durgin will continue to serve on the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC