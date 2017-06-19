Deep tank diving
Alec Althuisius talks with David Rivera over an intercom as Rivera is diving in the water tower to clean it on Tuesday morning. David Rivera fastens his diving helmet with help from Rafal Karlicki as he prepares to dive in the water tower off Doud Drive to clean it on Tuesday morning.
