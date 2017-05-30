JASON MICHAEL CLAPP, 36, 5411 Gunpowder, and LASHAY DAWN HOBLIT , 37, 2101 S. Emerson, pleaded not guilty to burglary at their arraignments in District Court. They were arrested April 24 after they were seen carrying speakers in a house on Beech Street.

