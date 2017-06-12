Council hopes to have its new city administrator on job this fall
The city of Gillette has outlined its recruitment process and expectations for their new city administrator after Carter Napier announced his resignation after seven years in Gillette to take the city manager job in Casper. The cutoff for applications is June 30 for the job, which is advertised as paying between $107,518 and $150,629.
