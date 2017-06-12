Council hopes to have its new city ad...

Council hopes to have its new city administrator on job this fall

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The city of Gillette has outlined its recruitment process and expectations for their new city administrator after Carter Napier announced his resignation after seven years in Gillette to take the city manager job in Casper. The cutoff for applications is June 30 for the job, which is advertised as paying between $107,518 and $150,629.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Office Saloon (May '15) Jun 2 Bar 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC