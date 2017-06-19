Community theater to perform melodrama
Gillette Community Theater will present the final three performances of its 2017 melodrama, "Martin and Margaret and the Mindswap" on Friday and Saturday in Gillette. The play will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gillette Boys & Girls Club building, 410 Lakeside Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun 19
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC