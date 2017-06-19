Community theater to perform melodrama

Gillette Community Theater will present the final three performances of its 2017 melodrama, "Martin and Margaret and the Mindswap" on Friday and Saturday in Gillette. The play will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gillette Boys & Girls Club building, 410 Lakeside Drive.

