City works to avoid liquor license limbo
New changes to the city of Gillette's liquor laws could prevent parents from bringing their kids into Albertsons liquor store while on a grocery run. When the Wyoming Legislature dropped portions of liquor laws from its domain, it sent cities, counties and towns in the state scrambling to write their own before July 1, when the new laws, or the lack thereof, go into effect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
