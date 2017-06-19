City gives Visitor's Bureau $5k for e...

City gives Visitor's Bureau $5k for eclipse fest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Gillette City Council agreed to award the Campbell County Visitor's Bureau $5,000 for the upcoming Solar Eclipse Festival event. The money will come from Gillette's lottery funds, which the council agreed could be used for economic development ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jessie dennis (Jun '16) 18 hr Average 2
Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 ) Jun 17 repent now 1
Review: The Office Saloon (May '15) Jun 2 Bar 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC