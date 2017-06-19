City gives Visitor's Bureau $5k for eclipse fest
The Gillette City Council agreed to award the Campbell County Visitor's Bureau $5,000 for the upcoming Solar Eclipse Festival event. The money will come from Gillette's lottery funds, which the council agreed could be used for economic development ventures.
