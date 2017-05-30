Cam-plex to submit bid to bring PGI back in 2019
If Gillette gets the bid, it would be the fifth time it's hosted the event, having previously done so in 1998, 2003, 2008 and most recently in 2015. PGI tries to come to a city every four or five years.
