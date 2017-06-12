Boxelder gets better
After 14 years, the city of Gillette has decided to work on straightening the "S" curve that has helped defined Boxelder Road through the years. One of the reasons it has taken so long is that the city had to buy three parcels of land in order to make the project work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC