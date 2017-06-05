WALMART: Someone called police at 7:25 a.m. Sunday to say that a 54-year-old woman had almost hit a customer with her truck, nearly swiped a pole and parked between two handicap spots in the parking lot. Officers found the 2005 Chevy pickup parked in a no-parking space with yellow paint chips on its front fender.

