Woman guilty of killing husband

A Gillette woman accused of killing her husband after he wouldn't stop nagging has been found guilty of second-degree murder. Deborah L. Johnson, 54, had been charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 3, 2016, death of her husband of 14 years, Brian P. Johnson, 48, who she shot in the chest as he sat on the couch watching TV.

