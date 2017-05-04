Woman accused of stealing $300K from job

Thursday

A 49-year-old Gillette woman has been charged with taking $300,823 from her employer over a five-year span while working as a bookkeeper for the company. Sally G. Hansen had her initial appearance in Circuit Court in Campbell County on Tuesday on five counts of theft, one count for each of the five years covered.

