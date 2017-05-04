Woman accused of stealing $300K from job
A 49-year-old Gillette woman has been charged with taking $300,823 from her employer over a five-year span while working as a bookkeeper for the company. Sally G. Hansen had her initial appearance in Circuit Court in Campbell County on Tuesday on five counts of theft, one count for each of the five years covered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC