Wal-Mart makes its pitch for liquor sales
Executives and store managers from the corporate offices of Wal-Mart as well as local employees pitched their idea to obtain a retail liquor license for their Gillette store to a underwhelmed City Council on Tuesday. "I was a little disappointed," Mayor Louise Carter-King said.
