The Legacy's prom has music, decorations and many memories
In this April 25, 2017 photo, Betty Henson enjoys a dance with Gordon Patterson during the masquerade ball at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Wy. This years theme for the prom was a masquerade ball and the residents would get twirled around on the dance floor while listening to live music and after enjoy snacks and refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC