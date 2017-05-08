The Legacy's prom has music, decorati...

The Legacy's prom has music, decorations and many memories

In this April 25, 2017 photo, Betty Henson enjoys a dance with Gordon Patterson during the masquerade ball at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Wy. This years theme for the prom was a masquerade ball and the residents would get twirled around on the dance floor while listening to live music and after enjoy snacks and refreshments.

