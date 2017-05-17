Storm could bring heavy rain, snow
While up to 2 feet of snow could fall in the Big Horn Mountains starting Thursday and early Friday morning, no significant amounts of rain or snow are forecast for the Gillette area. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeast Wyoming on Wednesday as it tries to get more models and information on a system that suddenly started to show up in the past day or so, meteorologist Alex Calderon said.
