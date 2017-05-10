States sue over Trump decision to res...

States sue over Trump decision to restart coal lease program

In this March 28, 2017, file photo, a dump truck hauls coal at Contura Energy's Eagle Butte Mine near Gillette, Wyo. Four U.S. states filed a lawsuit Tuesday, May 9, 2017, over President Donald Trump's decision to restart the sale of coal leases on federal lands, saying the Obama-era block of the leasing program was reversed without studying what's best for the environment and for taxpayers.

