Sheriff's Department warns residents of scam IRS calls
The sheriff's department received at least five or six calls Thursday about an IRS scam going around Gillette and Campbell County, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. Matheny said the callers have been identifying themselves as members of the IRS and threaten jail time if the receiver of the phone call doesn't comply with their requests or files their taxes in time.
