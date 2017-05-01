School board selects radiologist to fill vacant seat
After four hours of interviews with eight candidates and an hour of deliberation, the Campbell County school board voted to have Dr. Joe Lawrence of Gillette fill its vacant seat for the next 18 months. Lawrence was chosen by a majority of four board members.
