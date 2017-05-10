Man pleads not guilty to thefts involving vehicles
A 32-year-old Gillette man has pleaded not guilty to five counts of felony theft involving the selling of cars in which he allegedly pocketed the money instead of paying the dealership. Joshua G. Pfeifle entered the not guilty pleas at his arraignment May 4 in District Court.
