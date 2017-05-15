Man charged with videoing girls in park bathroom

A 20-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism after he was seen by a 10-year-old girl holding his cellphone over the stall at a women's restroom at Bicentennial Park on May 5. Gabriel L. Carlson, 128 Bomber Mountain Road, had his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only and he remains in Campbell County jail on the felony charge, which has a penalty of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

