Man charged with videoing girls in pa...

Man charged with videoing girls in park bathroom

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A 20-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism after he was seen by a 10-year-old girl holding his cellphone over the stall at a women's restroom at Bicentennial Park on May 5. Gabriel L. Carlson, 128 Bomber Mountain Road, had his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only and he remains in Campbell County jail on the felony charge, which has a penalty of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC