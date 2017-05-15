Loves to learn

Ashley Pollick, above right, claps with fellow classmates as they receive academic awards during the Honors Convocation at Gillette College on April 21. Pollick received one of two All-Wyoming Academic Team awards given out during the ceremony. Teacher Ashley Pollick and the 11 students in her Preschool Academy class recite an alphabet animal rhyme, something they've done daily this school year, during a graduation ceremony Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.