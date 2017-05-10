Jam session
Doug Farrow measures sugar on April 24 as he works with other volunteers making and canning strawberry jam for the upcoming Strawberry Festival at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Gillette. Bette Britt fills jars with her strawberry jam on April 24 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in preparation for the annual Strawberry Festival.
