Gillette man faces additional drug charge
A man already accused of drug crimes in Campbell County faces an additional charge after his cellphone reportedly had photos of pounds of marijuana and a large amount of cocaine. Michael Wagner, 22, remains in Campbell County jail on a charge of conspiracy to deliver marijuana in addition to earlier charges of two counts of possession with intent to deliver involving marijuana and Xanax.
