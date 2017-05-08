Gillette Histories
A peculiar accident happened last Saturday on the highway east of Gillette when a tourist and a sage chicken had a head-on collision. The man was driving at a rapid rate when he came in contact with a sage chicken, the chicken hitting the windshield and breaking it, the pieces of glass striking the man on the head and face, severely cutting him.
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
