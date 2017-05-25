Gillette Brewing Co. hosts run/walk

The first annual "We Care 5K Run/Walk" will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gillette Brewing Co., 301 S. Gillette Ave. The cost for the run/walk is by donation only, with proceeds to help defer medical costs for Teri Pikula of Gillette. T-shirts, available at the event, are $10 each.

