FMCA will Host '18 Convention July 18-21 in Wyo.

The Family Motor Coach Association , an international organization for motorhome owners, has announced plans to hold its 98th International Convention & RV Expo at Cam-Plex Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyo., on FMCA first held an international convention at Cam-Plex in June 2013, when 2,639 motorhomes gathered at the facility to enjoy a broad range of activities. The Cincinnati, Ohio-based association celebrated its 50th anniversary during that get-together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.