FEATURE: Wyoming's Coal Conundrum

FEATURE: Wyoming's Coal Conundrum

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

Across the state in Jackson Hole, where hundreds marched for science on April 22, many citizens instead viewed the president's "Energy Independence" executive order as an affront to the fight against climate change. Trump's executive order will set in place a review and re-writing of the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fuel-fired power plants and boost the use of renewable energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC