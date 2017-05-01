Expert on cleaning clutter featured at Women's Expo
Gillette College is hosting its first Gillette Women's Expo on Tuesday to offer women tips on everything from their first home, transforming Social Security into a winning retirement strategy, long-term care in a brutal world, finances, wellness and legacy planning. Highlighting the Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the college's Technical Education Center is Donna Smallin Kuper, known as the "One-Minute Organizer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
|Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|EMMALYN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC