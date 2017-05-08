Everybody's angel

Sunday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Anne Raga, right, director of nursing at Campbell County Health, laughs with nursing students as they work through a mock administrative scenario Friday at Gillette College. Anne Raga, who has worked in health care since high school and is now the director of nursing at Campbell County Health, received a Distinguished Alumni Award recently from Gillette College.

