Enchanted forest to embrace CCHS prom-goers Saturday
The CCHS prom and its theme of Enchanted Forest, will open with the grand march at 6 p.m. Saturday at the CCHS South Campus gym. For the first time, junior advisers Amber Nickel and Liisaan Cooper are organizing the decorations with juniors and some seniors this year.
