District courts

The felony case against RAYMOND M. ZWEERES, 44, for destruction of property has been remanded to Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement in which the destruction of property charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. He allegedly damaged a man's 1993 Chevy truck in early July, breaking the pickup truck's front grill, passenger side mirror, passenger side window, front windshield and back windshield and denting the front passenger side quarter panel.

