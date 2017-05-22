Culture exchange
Tracy Xi, left, teaches Rachel Wilkinson and Joey Hicks, both 12, how to fold stripes of paper into wishing stars given as gifts in the Chinese culture on Tuesday afternoon as Chinese exchange students and teachers visit with the kids at Wagonwheel Elementary. Jason He, from left, Jennie Zhang and Camila Zhang ride on horses they say are bigger than the horses they are used to in China on Friday afternoon.
