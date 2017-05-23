Crestview negotiates annexation with ...

Crestview negotiates annexation with Gillette

As the 573 residents of the Crestview subdivision weigh the pros and cons of being annexed into Gillette city limits, the Crestview Improvement Service District Board is negotiating with city officials in case annexation happens sooner rather than later. The residents of Crestview love their water, which is drawn off a central well, and are in strong favor of keeping it.

