LEAF E. ERLAND, 24, 709 Express Drive #815, was sentenced May 8 to 180 days in jail for driving while under the influence of alcohol, his third offense within 10 years. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett also fined him $500, ordered him to pay $3,848 in restitution to a Gillette woman and placed him on two years of supervised probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.