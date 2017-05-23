Contractor accused of taking material...

Contractor accused of taking materials homeowners bought

Yesterday

A contractor in Gillette has been charged with felony theft after he allegedly returned items bought by the owners of the home he was supposed to be working on and kept the money. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday for Christopher Gore, 33, to see if there is evidence to bind him over to District Court for trial.

