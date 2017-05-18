College board says it's time to look ...

College board says it's time to look for sustainable funding in Gillette

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A day after the Campbell County Commissioners gave the Gillette College an extra $150,000 next fiscal year because of a shortfall in taxes to cover operating expenses, the local college advisory board spoke about the need to develop a sustainable level of funding for the local college. Paul Young, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, made a rare appearance at the meeting Wednesday to speak about the needs in Gillette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC