Coal Country Rodeo Club forms in area

The Coal Country Rodeo Club, offering youth rodeo events in Gillette, will kick off a summer series of pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying, tie-down roping and breakaway roping starting May 25 at the Wrangler Arena and Little Levi Arena at Cam-plex. Age divisions for year-end all-around awards and high point awards are ages 7-9 for peewee, ages 8-10 for youth, ages 11-13 for juniors and ages 15-18 for seniors.

