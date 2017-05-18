Coal Country Rodeo Club forms in area

Coal Country Rodeo Club forms in area

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Coal Country Rodeo Club, offering youth rodeo events in Gillette, will kick off a summer series of pole bending, barrel racing, goat tying, tie-down roping and breakaway roping starting May 25 at the Wrangler Arena and Little Levi Arena at Cam-plex. Age divisions for year-end all-around awards and high point awards are ages 7-9 for peewee, ages 8-10 for youth, ages 11-13 for juniors and ages 15-18 for seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
News Federal coal sales moratorium shakes industry s... (Feb '16) Feb '16 EMMALYN 1
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC