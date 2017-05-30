Blotter

Friday May 26

CAMPBELL COUNTY: A 41-year-old man who has lived in Gillette for five years notified the sheriff's office that his identity has been used by his brother for several years now and he is not the man with a warrant out for his arrest, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The Gillette man was pulled over Tuesday for speeding.

