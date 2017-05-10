After a couple lean years, Gillette staff optimistic with city's new budget
With a quick glance at the bullet points for their budget for fiscal year 2018, it seems city of Gillette officials have reason to be optimistic. City Administrator Carter Napier told the City Council this week that he believes staff will have a balanced budget for FY18 and will not have to dip into the reserve account to keep city services going.
