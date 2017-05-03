A team effort
United Way Director Spring Wilkins, center, jokes with Security State Bank staff volunteers as they tape off areas before they start painting the office at the Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Christy Orchard hands Halloween decorations to husband Christopher to load into his truck so they can clear unused items out of the Boys & Girls Club.
