Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers
" Optimism abounds in the coal-mining city of Gillette, Wyoming, now that President Donald Trump is rolling back some climate-change regulations. Huge open-pit mines near Gillette produce more than 40 percent of the coal mined in the U.S. Last year was the worst for American coal production since the 1970s as utilities continued switching to natural gas, wind and solar power to generate electricity.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
